Wales midfielder David Brooks gives update on his cancer treatment

Wales midfielder David Brooks has posted a progress update on the treatment he is receiving for cancer.

Back in October it was announced the Bournemouth player announced he was suffering with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and that he would begin a course of treatment immediately.

He said that the diagnosis had come as a “shock” to himself and his family, but added that the prognosis was a “positive one”, and that he was “confident” that he would make a “full recovery”.

The player also thanked everyone at the Football Association of Wales “because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.”

Now he has released a statement on social media updating his progress.

He wrote: “Firstly, Happy New Year to everyone! I felt that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year.

“I wanted to thank everyone who got in touch following the initial diagnosis – I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, team-mates and everyone across social media during this difficult period.

“I am currently undergoing treatment and although I’m only halfway through, the progress is god and the outlook is promising and positive.

“I’ve been keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and I am looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

“Thank you again for all your love and support.

“I look forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.

“Best wishes

“David.”

Messages of support from across football flooded in for the player, including from . Wales and Liverpool.

When the player was diagnosed back in October. He released a statement on social media which read: “This is a very difficult message for me to write. I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

“I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.

“I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

“I’d also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week.

He added: “Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so.

“In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

“I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon.”