Wales midfielder joins Hibernian on three-year deal

05 Jul 2023 1 minute read
Dylan Levitt in action for Wales against the Netherlands’. Photo Zac Goodwin PA Images

Dylan Levitt has joined Hibernian from Dundee United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Wales midfielder moved to Tannadice from Manchester United on loan in August 2021, before signing a two-year deal the following summer.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.

“He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to working with him.”

Levitt came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and made his debut in the Europa League, before gaining further senior experience on loan at Charlton and Croatian side Istra 1961.

Over his two seasons with Dundee United, he made 62 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Capped 13 times for Wales, he was selected in their 2022 World Cup squad.

George Thomas
George Thomas
20 minutes ago

It’s a better situation for him but, at least from our perspective, really needs to be playing for Celtic/Rangers or Championship club sooner rather than later. Hope he gets to knuckle down and make most of opportunity and living in a great city.

