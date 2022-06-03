Wales now ‘planet’s most unpopular team’ as they face Ukraine says Daily Mail
Wales are now the “planet’s most unpopular team” as they aim to end Ukraine’s dreams of reaching the World Cup, a Daily Mail columnist has said.
The winner of Sunday’s play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium will join Iran, USA and England in group B of the World Cup in Qatar in November.
But football correspondent Craig Hope said that the pressure of beating a team that the rest of the world was rooting for had been too much for Scotland.
“Gareth Bale and Co will now take up the baton of the planet’s most unpopular team,” he said. “It proved too heavy for the Scots on Wednesday night in Glasgow.”
Of Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko he added that: “Perhaps only President Zelensky is a more popular public figure in Ukraine right now.”
Wales’ role as the bad guys on Sunday has been embraced by some in the Red Wall, with one suggesting they adopt the slogan ‘Cymru am Sith’ (the villains in Star Wars) rather than ‘Cymru am Byth’ (Wales Forever).
If we do have to beat 🇺🇦 to get to the World Cup, we are going to be very unpopular…
Ah well, up the Cymru Sith! Turn to the red side! pic.twitter.com/GNOmQT7cQh
— Buzz Boncath (@BuzzBoncath) May 14, 2022
Others posted a GIF from the That Mitchell And Webb Look sketch show in which one character, a Nazi, suddenly realises that they are not the heroes of the story.
🏴🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tqB1E5Gkcf
— Heð Gwynfor (@heddgwynfor) June 1, 2022
Other suggested that playing the bad guys did not end well for Wales at the Euros where, tasked with knocking out Denmark in the quarter-finals after Christian Eriksen’s on-field cardiac arrest in the group stages, they fell to a 4-0 defeat.
Former Wales striker Rob Earnshaw however has said that Robert Page’s current side must “put aside their compassion” for Ukraine in Sunday’s World Cup play-off final.
“As a Wales fan and wanting Wales to go through you’ve obviously got mixed emotions, because it’s the compassion you feel for Ukraine,” he said.
“But what I feel and I think what most people in Wales will feel on Sunday is we’re going to put that aside, because this is a football match and we’re in competition in football for those 90 minutes.
“It is very tough when you’re faced with something like this because it’s about humanity in this moment and I think everyone has felt so much for Ukraine. They feel the pain, they feel the pain of a country at war.”
Wales have not reached a World Cup since 1958. Ukraine have had a shorter wait, making it to the quarterfinals at the World Cup in Germany in 2006.
Show them all the respect due any opposition nation, do the cards thing to create their flag before kick-off then beat them comprehensively.
Think we should be creating the Wales flag with any cards kerry – the two thousand ukrainian supporters in the stadium will be bringing plenty of their own flags im sure.
I’ve never truely been able to support the national soccer team sadly. Apart from a few exceptions they’re all English born and bred with some distant link to Wales.
When they’re interviewed you wouldn’t think for a moment they’re Welsh. I just can’t relate to the players. It’s must be like supporting the Scottish Rugby team.
Hoping Ukraine win for a number of reasons.
Very narrow view of welshness you have I’m 100% behind them and I’m a rugby fan and that includes Wales in all sports getting to the Word Cup would give our country massive recognition
Er i must have imagined it when ive watched ben davies and aaron ramsey being interviewed in welsh after Wales games 😉. But please let’s have none of norman tebbit’s odious – and racist – ‘cricket test’ nonsense being dragged into discussions about Welsh sports teams thanks. When anyone puts the wales shirt on (wherever they were born) they are representing the Welsh nation on the sports field – and they are obviously proud to do so. And If you cant get behind a Wales team playing for the chance to take us to our first world cup in 64… Read more »
Don’t you have friends who have moved to England? Are their children not also Welsh? Everyone in our football team knows what Wales is and is proud to play for the nation – that should be enough.
Then you have no right to call yourself a patriot. Don’t go on here lecturing if something isn’t Welsh enough for you when you’re not even prepared to support your own country. Remember many players who could have been eligible for England chose to play for us knowing that at the time they may never get to play in a major tournament. Gareth Bale is very passionate about playing for his country. You know there are plenty in the Welsh rugby team who are English born or even New Zealand born who don’t speak with a Welsh accent let alone… Read more »
We’ll do it for you,
We’ll do it for yooooouuuu,
Russian soldiers,
We’ll do it for you!
Cymru am byth! Z! 🇷🇺✊🏴
We’re not doing it for Russia it’s for ourselves idiot
Aside from the match on Sunday, We stand with Ukraine 🏴🤝🇺🇦
Scotland lost on wednesday because they were comprehensively outplayed by their opponents – not because they were weighed down by being ‘the most umpopular team in the planet’ or any other pseudo psychological claptrap. And it will be the same on sunday – the best football team will win not the team most people watching on their tv screens around the world may be supporting. Ive been following the Wales football team for nearly 50 years and in all that time i can say with some certainty that probably the only people rooting for wales when theyve played have been… Read more »
Just imagine Ukraine winning against us on Sunday (I hope not!) and qualifying for the World Cup. They will then be in the same group as Iran, USA and … erm … England. That being the case, will the assorted Fleet Street hacks (Craig Hopeless et al.) be writing screeds when the Ukraine v England match comes around of England being the most unpopular team on the planet and root for an Ukrainean victory? Will the Prime Minister ask Gareth Southgate’s men to step aside and allow the men in yellow and blue to progress to the next stage? In… Read more »
It’s a game. The Ukrainians want to get there by merit so, regardless of our emotions, the Welsh team should cast aside the surposed view of them (the DM was always going to bash us – it’s hardly a Welsh loving paper!) and just concentrate on winning.