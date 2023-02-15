Wales open Pinatar Cup campaign in Spain with 1-0 win over the Philippines

Kayleigh Green scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Wales opened their Pinatar Cup campaign in Spain with a comfortable 1-0 win over the Philippines.

Green fired home with the last kick of the first half after a foul on Rhiannon Roberts.

Despite the narrow scoreline, Wales were never seriously threatened by their opponents and eased to victory.

Gemma Grainger’s side are next in action in the four-team tournament when they take on Iceland on Saturday before they face Scotland next Tuesday.

Wales started brightly with Rachel Rowe forcing a good save from Olivia McDaniel.

Angharad James almost got on the scoresheet directly from a corner when her cross was caught by the wind and struck the post.

The breakthrough came on the stroke of the interval when Roberts was brought down by Dominique Randle. Green made no mistake from the spot.

James had an effort blocked early in the second half and Ceri Holland also tested McDaniel before Rowe saw another attempt deflected narrowly wide.

Hannah Cain came off the bench in the latter stages to earn her first cap since a long injury lay-off. She struck the side-netting in a lively cameo.

