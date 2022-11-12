Wales pegged back by Finland in friendly draw
Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain.
Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute.
Gemma Grainger’s team had narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification last month after Switzerland’s Fabienne Humm scored a stoppage-time winner to end the Dragons’ dreams of booking a trip to the 2023 tournament.
The 31st-ranked women’s side faced a good challenge in Finland, who sit a place above them in the FIFA world rankings.
Wales applied pressure on their opponents but could not find a breakthrough in the opening exchanges at the Pinatar Arena.
They were finally rewarded for their efforts when OL Reign’s Jess Fishlock fired a low ball into the box for Jones to tap past Anna Tamminen and give them the lead after 31 minutes.
But Wales conceded a penalty in the second half when Rhiannon Roberts was controversially deemed to have handled and Summanen fired in the equaliser from the spot.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.