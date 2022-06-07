Wales players to ‘pool concerns’ with other nations about Qatar on LGBTQ+ and human rights

Wales’ players are to be canvassed over their views relating to issues surrounding the Qatar World Cup.

The move comes as England skipper Harry Kane aims to hold talks with other national team captains so they can be “unified” in their approach to Qatar’s stance on gay rights and its treatment of migrant workers.

Male homosexuality is punishable by a prison sentence and same-sex marriages are not recognised by the government, while Qatar’s poor human rights record has plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded the finals in 2010.

Wales and captain Gareth Bale are now part of the conversation after achieving qualification for the nation’s first World Cup since 1958.

On LGBTQ+ issues, Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said: “This morning there has already been some messaging going on with the Welsh Government about our stance.

“The players, their views, do they use the platform to call out things themselves?”

‘Transparent’

Noel Mooney added that they had liaised with UEFA “for quite a while” even before Wales qualified.

“They’ve taken on the mantle as our European confederation, liaising directly with the Qatar Supreme Council, which is organising the World Cup with the Qatari Government.

“UEFA put together a working group, and we’ve joined it, to pool concerns, raise issues, have ground visits. To see the issues behind the scenes and the laws of the country.

“We’re a very open and transparent organisation and we look forward to discussing all these issues leading up to the competition and discussing our stance on things.

“How we’re going to communicate with Qatar and the world, but working very much with UEFA as the European body to communicate and liaise.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

