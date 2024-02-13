Wales prop Archie Griffin returns to Bath after suffering knee injury

Bath prop Archie Griffin has been released from Wales’ Six Nations squad.

Griffin, who made his Test debut in the Twickenham clash against England on Saturday, suffered a knee injury during that game.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that the 22-year-old will continue his rehabilitation at Bath, and that a squad replacement would be confirmed in due course.

Keiron Assiratti, Leon Brown and Dillon Lewis are the remaining squad tightheads, although Brown picked up a shoulder knock during the Six Nations opener against Scotland and was not involved at Twickenham.

Scarlets

Back Tom Rogers, meanwhile, will remain with his regional team the Scarlets following a chest injury sustained during their European Challenge Cup victory over Clermont Auvergne on January 13 and will not join up with the national squad.

Wales, beaten by Scotland and England, resume their Six Nations campaign against title favourites Ireland in Dublin on February 24.

