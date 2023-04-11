Wales prop Dillon Lewis in Harlequins switch

Dillon Lewis is the latest casualty of the financial uncertainty in Welsh rugby after it was confirmed that he will join Harlequins next season.

Lewis won his 50th cap during the recent Six Nations and will still be available for Warren Gatland’s side after the restriction on selecting players outside Wales was dropped from 60 to 25 appearances.

The 27-year-old Cardiff tighthead prop will replace South Africa international Wilco Louw, who is returning home at the end of the season.

“I’m over the moon to have signed and can’t wait to get going in the summer. I am looking forward to meeting the boys and playing at The Stoop,” Lewis said.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Adam Jones and the likes of Joe Marler and Will Collier. I have big aspirations to improve as a player.”

Jarrod Evans

Quins have swooped for a second Wales and Cardiff player after confirming that fly-half Jarrod Evans will join Lewis in south west London for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Harlequins is a massive club with a great style of play,” said the 26-year-old Evans, who has eight caps.

“One of the things that really attracted me was playing in the Premiership and I am looking forward to challenging myself.

“Quins have got some really classy players and I’m looking forward to getting going with them.”

