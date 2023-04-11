Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales prop Dillon Lewis in Harlequins switch

11 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Dillon Lewis. Photo David Davies PA Images

Dillon Lewis is the latest casualty of the financial uncertainty in Welsh rugby after it was confirmed that he will join Harlequins next season.

Lewis won his 50th cap during the recent Six Nations and will still be available for Warren Gatland’s side after the restriction on selecting players outside Wales was dropped from 60 to 25 appearances.

The 27-year-old Cardiff tighthead prop will replace South Africa international Wilco Louw, who is returning home at the end of the season.

“I’m over the moon to have signed and can’t wait to get going in the summer. I am looking forward to meeting the boys and playing at The Stoop,” Lewis said.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Adam Jones and the likes of Joe Marler and Will Collier. I have big aspirations to improve as a player.”

Jarrod Evans

Quins have swooped for a second Wales and Cardiff player after confirming that fly-half Jarrod Evans will join Lewis in south west London for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Harlequins is a massive club with a great style of play,” said the 26-year-old Evans, who has eight caps.

“One of the things that really attracted me was playing in the Premiership and I am looking forward to challenging myself.

“Quins have got some really classy players and I’m looking forward to getting going with them.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
3 minutes ago

Hopefully the house of cards, that is “Regional” rugby, will come crashing down!!!!

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.