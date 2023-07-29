Wales remain winless at Netball World Cup after Jamaica defeat

Wales have lost their second game to remain winless at their first Netball World Cup in 18 years.

After suffering an opening day defeat to host South Africa their struggles continued with a second successive loss in Pool C as they were well beaten by Jamaica, who put in a dominant performance to win 75-40.

Up next is a must-win clash against Sri Lanka, who have also lost their opening two games in the competition.

England made it two wins from two as they beat Malawi 62-39.

A close first quarter saw an energetic start from Malawi, but England grew into the game to take a two-goal advantage and followed with a strong second quarter to lead 29-20 at half-time.

The Roses remained in charge throughout the rest of the match, winning comfortably by 23 points.

England will now face Scotland in their final Pool B game and the Thistles bounced back from opening-day defeat to earn their first points of the tournament against Barbados.

Scotland faced a tough test with the scores level at half-time, but they were able to pull ahead to earn their first win as the game finished 53-44.

Current holders New Zealand secured victory in a tense clash against Uganda, edging ahead in the final stages to win 54-44, while Australia thrashed Tonga 85-38.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

