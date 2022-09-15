Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales rugby and broadcasting legend Eddie Butler has died

15 Sep 2022 7 minute read
Eddie Butler being interviewed by the Off The Ball podcast

Former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65, with tributes lamenting the loss of an “iconic” sporting voice.

The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.

The popular BBC commentator rose to prominence with Pontypool in the 1970s, representing Wales between 1980 and 1984, and his voiceover montages were an integral part of the Six Nations for many years.

His period as a rugby commentator coincided with Wales’ run at successive Grand Slams, meaning that some of the greatest moments in Wales’ rugby history will forever be replayed overlaid with his dulcet tones.

9 Comments
Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
1 hour ago

Terrible news. All of us in the Welsh indy movement will mourn eddie’s passing 😢

Richard Edwards
Richard Edwards
1 hour ago

Trist Iawn. 🥲

An example of measured understanding of where his nation is going and that those who are from its border areas can be fully involved in its future. His clarity of thought; mastery of expression and word reflected our traditions and a brighter future ……

Ymlaen at y dyfodol

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

Pretty shocked at this news. Eddie Butler besides being a great Wales player in his time and a top commentator with a sharp rugby brain was also active in the Welsh Independence movement. It’s a huge loss to both. Condolences to his family. Sad day. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿😔.

Owain Morgan
Owain Morgan
1 hour ago

I didn’t know Eddie Butler, but to me he had become the voice of Welsh Rugby ever since his famous phrase was delivered in 2005. “To put the seal on the win. To put the cream on the Grand Slam cake.” He was an articulate and highly intelligent Journalist and Broadcaster. His outspoken support for independence was what pushed me from being a Federalist to a Nationalist. IMHO he was a future President of Cymru. Forget Elizabeth Hanover! Eddie Butler is the person I will be mourning this week. R.I.P. Eddie Butler. A true son of Cymru ☹️😥😢

Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
1 hour ago

I trust the Welsh rugby union will be cancelling all rugby in wales this weekend as a mark of respect to our former captain

Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
42 minutes ago

I am truly stunned by this awful news and I concur with the observations and tributes paid to him here. I will miss his commentary on Six Nations games in the same way as I missed that of Bill McLaren. Much loved voices possibly taken for granted until you realise you’ll never hear them again. Devastating. Condolences to all family and friends of the great man.

George
George
37 minutes ago

This is terribly sad news. Welsh football might be coming on strong but Welsh rugby also part of our identity and his voice was the soundtrack to that sport for as long as I can remember.

Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Paul Hoskins
Paul Hoskins
23 minutes ago

A complete shock and truly devastating news. So sad, and he will be missed so much.

Gareth
Gareth
4 seconds ago

R.I.P Eddie Butler, and condolences to family and friends. This is a shock, and he will be missed. Diolch Eddie o’r galon.

