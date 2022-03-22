Wales set to be confirmed as Euro 2028 co-host this week – but are unlikely to get a guaranteed spot at the tournament

Wales is set to be confirmed as the co-host of the Euro 2028 tournament this week as no rival bids have been submitted for the tournament.

But the team isn’t guaranteed a spot at the tournament itself, with Uefa rules dictating that only two of the five host nations would be entitled to automatic qualification.

Wednesday is the deadline for bids for the tournament but no one is understood to be vying to compete with the joint bid by Wales, Scotland, Ireland and England.

The move comes after they were dissuaded from launching a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup by Uefa, with Spain and Portugal the favoured option.

It means that the Principality Stadium in Cardiff will host at least some games in the tournament, with Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow also set to see matches.

Russia had also been expected to submit a bid but that is now off the table after a sporting boycott following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Italy, the only other potential favourite, will be handed the 2032 tournament unopposed.

Uefa will formally name Wales, Scotland, Ireland and England hosts by April 7.

