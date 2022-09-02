Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales set up face-off for World Cup play-off spot against Slovenia in Cardiff on Tuesday with win over Greece

02 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Wales’ football badge.

Wales took a big step towards securing a Women’s World Cup qualification play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Greece.

Carrie Jones’ first international goal settled the contest in Volos, the teenager slotting home at the second attempt in the 34th minute after Gemma Evans had flicked on a long free-kick into the box.

The three-point haul in their penultimate qualifier keeps Wales second in Group I and they will clinch a play-off spot if they avoid defeat against third-placed Slovenia in Cardiff next Tuesday.

But Slovenia beat Kazakhstan 1-0 and could still leapfrog Wales into second place if they win in Cardiff.

Wales are set to be supported by a crowd of 10,000 at Cardiff City Stadium for the historic encounter.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.