Wales set up face-off for World Cup play-off spot against Slovenia in Cardiff on Tuesday with win over Greece

Wales took a big step towards securing a Women’s World Cup qualification play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Greece.

Carrie Jones’ first international goal settled the contest in Volos, the teenager slotting home at the second attempt in the 34th minute after Gemma Evans had flicked on a long free-kick into the box.

The three-point haul in their penultimate qualifier keeps Wales second in Group I and they will clinch a play-off spot if they avoid defeat against third-placed Slovenia in Cardiff next Tuesday.

But Slovenia beat Kazakhstan 1-0 and could still leapfrog Wales into second place if they win in Cardiff.

Wales are set to be supported by a crowd of 10,000 at Cardiff City Stadium for the historic encounter.

FT | 🇬🇷 0-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Job done 👍 It's now all about Slovenia in Cardiff on Tuesday. We can secure a #FIFAWWC Play-Off place with one more point.

