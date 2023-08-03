Wales set up World Cup ninth place clash with Scotland after beating Trinidad and Tobago

Wales will play off against Scotland for ninth or 10th place at the Netball World Cup after beating Trinidad and Tobago in their final pool game.

After a close first half, in which they secured a 32-28 advantage, the Welsh Feathers took control in the third period, scoring 10 goals on their way to a comfortable 70-55 win.

The victory ended a sequence of eight straight defeats in previous World Cup meetings with Trinidad and Tobago.

Wales finish fifth in Pool G and will play Scotland, who finished fifth in Pool F after beating Fiji 62-46, on Saturday (17:00 BST).

Wales beat Scotland 56-52 in a final warm-up match before the tournament in Cape Town.

Wales captain Nia Jones said: “I am [ecstatic] because actually Trinidad and Tobago brought it to us today, we had loads of problems to figure out, especially in that first half.

“But we’re super fit, we hold that really close to our hearts and we knew that a 60 minute performance would be needed.

“We had faith in the structures that it would come good and we’d win some much needed ball off the structures that we could surprise them with half way through.”

