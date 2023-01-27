Wales skipper joins University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s coaching staff

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Academy of Sport has announced that Ken Owens, Scarlets, Lions and current Wales captain has joined its Men’s Rugby Club coaching staff.

Owen’s, who was selected as Wales skipper by coach Warren Gatland earlier this month, is no stranger to the University, having been awarded an Honorary Fellowship in his hometown of Carmarthen in 2019.

The 36-year-old has recently started studying for his WRU coaching awards and as part of this process, he is looking to gain coaching experience.

The voluntary role will see the Scarlets hooker oversee the forwards at the university’s rugby club.

Exciting times

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to start my coaching journey at UWTSD. One I’m hugely looking forward to working with everyone at the University. It’s exciting times at the Academy of Sport, and hopefully, I can add value to its development, and help the students reach their potential on and off the field,” Owens said.

“Once I was told by the WRU that Ken was working towards his coaching badges, I immediately got in touch with him,’ Gareth Potter, UWTSD’s Academy of Sport Head of Rugby, added.

“I had the pleasure of working with Ken for many years previously and the chance of adding him to our coaching staff at this exciting time for the University was a great opportunity.

“Ken embodies everything that the University, and rugby at the University, stands for – Welshness, community and excellence. He has already made a big impact in the sessions he has run, and we are looking forward to welcoming him back after he leads Wales through this year’s Six Nations.”

