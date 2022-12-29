Wales skipper Sophie Ingle signs two-year extension at Chelsea

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.

The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.

After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.

Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website of her two-year extension: “I’m really delighted to sign for Chelsea again.

“I feel like this club is home away from home. I’ve settled in from the very first moment that I signed about five years ago. I’m really delighted to continue this journey with this amazing club.”

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: “We are delighted that Sophie has extended her contract. She has great experience and is a leader within the group.

“She has been a key player in our success over the last few years, and we look forward to that continuing.”

