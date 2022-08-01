Support our Nation today - please donate here
Wales star Joe Rodon joins Rennes on season-long loan

01 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn (left) and Wales’ Joe Rodon battle for the ball. Photo David Davies. PA Images

Joe Rodon has left Tottenham for Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old defender made nine appearances in all competitions for Spurs last campaign, and will look to earn more playing time with the French outfit ahead of Wales’ historic World Cup appearance – their first since 1958.

The Swansea native was a critical cog in Wales’ qualifying campaign and has earned 27 caps for his national side, who sealed their tickets to Qatar with a play-off victory over Ukraine in June.

Rodon has appeared 24 times for Spurs since joining from Swansea in October 2020 and will be familiar with his new club having played against them in the Europa Conference League last September.

