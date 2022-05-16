Wales star Kieffer Moore’s beautiful proposal to girlfriend Charlotte

What a few weeks it’s been for Wales’ striker Kieffer Moore.

Last week it was his goal which fired Bournemouth to the Premier League, capping a fairy tale rise through the leagues for the forward who started his career a decade ago with Truro City.

This week he’s pulled out all the stops to propose to his girlfriend, model Charlotte Russell, on holiday in Dubai.

We’re not saying he did it in style, but as the stunning pictures of the former Cardiff CIty player’s proposal show, he did – and then some.

Thankfully Charlotte, who has been dating the Welshman for nine years, said yes.

Kieffer himself seemed quite happy with it all, posting: ‘She said yes 💍😍❤️ The most incredible woman and I can’t wait to marry her!’

There were also plenty of well wishers and congratulations from the world of football including Wales teammates Jonny Williams, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango and Brennan Johnson.

And it appears wife-to-be Charlotte is not only deeply loved up with the goal ace but is super proud of his sporting achievements – as this lovely post on Instagram testifies.

They say good things come in threes. So no pressure Kieffer.

You’ve taken Bournemouth to the Premier League, proposed to your future wife. Next up is firing Wales to World Cup glory on June 5.

What a hat-trick that would be.

