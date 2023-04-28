Wales star Neco Williams ruled out for rest of season with fractured jaw

Wales defender Neco Williams says he is “gutted” that he will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a fractured jaw in Nottingham Forests 3-1 win over Brighton.

Forest claimed their first win in a dozen matches on Wednesday to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation, moving one point above the Premier League bottom three after seeing off the Seagulls.

But victory came at a cost as Williams suffered a nasty blow after an inadvertent collision with team-mate Brennan Johnson.

He was stretchered off and immediately taken to hospital, where he had surgery and is set to return home on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Forest on Thursday evening.

While Forest did not give an indication of how long he would be out for, the Welshman himself indicated he will play no further part in the campaign with five matches remaining.

He wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely buzzing the lads got the win yesterday but at the same time I am gutted to say my seasons over for sustaining a broken jaw.

“I will do everything I can to help my teammates bring home those points every game.”

The 22-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season since joining Forest from Liverpool last summer in a transfer worth £17million.

