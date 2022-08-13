Wales star Non Stanford bows out with European triathlon gold
Non Stanford marked her last race for Great Britain by winning triathlon gold at the European Championships in Munich.
Buoyed by her brilliant leg to claim silver for Wales in the mixed relay at the Commonwealth Games, the 2013 world champion showed her class once again in the individual event.
The 33-year-old was in the front pack throughout the swim and bike legs, losing ground only at the second transition.
She worked her way back on the run, though, and surged ahead to take the tape ahead of German Laura Lindemann and Emma Lombardi of France.
“It’s a complete surprise if I’m honest,” Stanford said on britishtriathlon.org.
“This is actually my last ever World Triathlon race, I’m retiring this year and 2011 was the first time I represented Great Britain at a European Champs.
“To come away with gold is absolutely beyond my expectations.”
Superb!!! She was brilliant 👏
OK, just who is writing this script and have the film rights been taken?
A brilliant performance from a sporting legend, congratulations.
Had the pleasure of watching that excellent performance yesterday and listening to a genuinely emotional commentator who has been Non’s training partner for years and got a big buzz out of the unexpected victory only a week or so after coming 6th at the Commonwealth Games. My interest in major triathlons was fired up by Non’s early successes as much as the 2 Browning brothers and it’s very pleasing to see her close off her career with a gold medal at a major international competition. Any chance of her postponing her retirement so she can go to Paris and score… Read more »