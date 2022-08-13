Wales star Non Stanford bows out with European triathlon gold

Non Stanford marked her last race for Great Britain by winning triathlon gold at the European Championships in Munich.

Buoyed by her brilliant leg to claim silver for Wales in the mixed relay at the Commonwealth Games, the 2013 world champion showed her class once again in the individual event.

The 33-year-old was in the front pack throughout the swim and bike legs, losing ground only at the second transition.

She worked her way back on the run, though, and surged ahead to take the tape ahead of German Laura Lindemann and Emma Lombardi of France.

“It’s a complete surprise if I’m honest,” Stanford said on britishtriathlon.org.

“This is actually my last ever World Triathlon race, I’m retiring this year and 2011 was the first time I represented Great Britain at a European Champs.

“To come away with gold is absolutely beyond my expectations.”

