Wales star Peter Rogers makes a happier return to Twickenham

Simon Thomas

It’s fair to say Peter Rogers’ return to Twickenham proved a far happier experience than his last outing there.

It was back in March 2000 that the former Wales prop made his one appearance at the famous old ground, sharing in a heavy 46-12 Six Nations defeat to England.

Scroll forward almost a quarter of a century and he has just had a far more successful return trip.

At the age of 55, the Cardiff-based Rogers has completed a MSC in dementia studies, having made a radical career change into social care some six years ago.

And, to his huge surprise, the setting for his graduation ceremony from the University of West London was Twickenham Stadium.

“I couldn’t believe it – of all places!” he says.

“The last time I was on that pitch, I was playing against England.

“It was the year after we had beaten them at Wembley in 1999.

“I clearly remember, we dominated the first scrum and got a penalty right under the posts to take the lead 3-0.

“I looked up and saw Lawrence Dallaglio and I started ranting at him. I said ‘You know what mate, we are going to beat you again’.

“He looked at me and replied ‘Mate, just talk to me at the end of the game’.

“Anyway, as we were walking off after the match, he said to me ‘Is 46 enough for you?’

“It just shows how things can change in a year in sport. We were on top for ten minutes, but that was about it.

“That was the only time I played at Twickenham, so it’s nice to have a happier memory of the place now.”

Born in Maidstone, Rogers moved to Bryncethin, near Bridgend, when he was a toddler, with his father, Philip, being a Welsh-speaking prop from Trimsaran.

He took up rugby at Llandovery College, playing at hooker, which is where he packed down for Maesteg, Bridgend and Glamorgan Wanderers during his time studying accountancy and finance at the University of Glamorgan in Treforest.

Then, in the early 1990s, he moved to South Africa, where he transitioned to prop, playing for Transvaal under the captaincy of Francois Pienaar, before returning to the UK to sign for London Irish in 1998.

The following year, he made his debut for Wales and was to share in memorable victories over South Africa, England, France and Argentina during an 11-match winning run under Henry. In all, he won 18 caps at loosehead, while going on to have spells at Newport and Cardiff.

Social carer

After finishing playing rugby professionally, he focused on his property business, but then, as he turned 50, life took him in another direction when he retrained to become a social carer, helping elderly people.

“I think I was the oldest apprentice in Wales!” he quips.

“Some of the family members of people I have visited have recognised me from rugby and asked why I’m doing it, but I love it.”

Employed by Right at Home, Rogers progressed to become a supervisor and now does educational talks based on what he has learned from his masters degree, while he’s been shortlisted for this year’s Wales Care Awards.

Illustrating his passion for the job, he says: “Social care is vital. People want to be at home, they don’t want to be in hospital. Often, the only way that can happen is by having carers coming in and doing domiciliary work. It is such an important profession.

“Having done this degree over the past two years, I want to pass on my knowledge, especially on dementia care.”

As for his graduation on the Twickenham turf, he says: “It was certainly a happier trip there this time!

“I must admit, I had a little tear in my eye. It was fantastic and amazing. I am so thankful to the University and everyone who has supported me.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

