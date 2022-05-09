Wales star relishing promotion to the Premier League

Welsh international striker Kieffer Moore says he can’t wait to make his debut in the Premier League next season after helping Bournemouth secure promotion from the Championship with the only goal against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

This could be a career defining year for the 29-year-old, who could also feature in Wales’ first World Cup finals since 1958, if they beat Scotland or Ukraine in next month’s play-off decider in Cardiff.

Moore joined Bournemouth from Cardiff City for a reported £3.5million on January transfer deadline day but suffered a broken foot on his debut for the Cherries during a 3-1 win over Birmingham City the following month.

The injury he suffered against the Blues also side-lined him for Wales’ play-off semi-final win against Austria in Cardiff in March and ruled him out of the friendly game against Czech Republic.

Since recovering from injury, he’s played three games for the Cherries, scoring four goals and will be hoping to take that form into the next international window as Wales face five games in June.

Hard work

Speaking to AFC Bournemouth’s official website, the former Wigan Athletic striker, who made his debut for Wales in 2019, said: “I feel this is the culmination of all the hard work and dedication I’ve put into everything.

“To hopefully make my debut at that age will be incredible. It will be testament to my resilience and work ethic.

“I’m going to say it, age is just a number. I don’t feel anywhere near 30 and I’ve got many years left.

“I can’t wait for the fixtures to come out. Maybe it might sink in then. I’m still trying to take in what we’ve achieved. I haven’t had a moment to reflect since the final whistle went on Tuesday.

“It was just pure emotion. It was amazing seeing all the lads, the supporters and my family and partner.

“When the season officially winds down, I’ll probably have time to recoup and realise what’s happened. For me, that hasn’t happened yet.”

Washing dishes

After working full-time as a personal trainer and lifeguard at a Devon Holiday while playing non-league football with Truro City, and having several part-time jobs, among them working in a sweet shop, washing dishes in a restaurant and as a storeman in a shop in Torquay branch, Moore added: “When I played for Truro, it was a two-and-a-half hour drive or a train journey from where I worked.

“I’d do it on a matchday and twice a week for training.

“It was tough and there was a lot of work. You can only imagine having a full-time job alongside that and it was very difficult but it was all worthwhile.

“I’ve always been so focused. It might come across as arrogant or over confident but I’ve always had 100 per cent faith in myself.

“I knew what I could do, and I knew I was different as a footballer. I always thought I had something else about me which could get me there.

“In that sense, I always thought that if I worked hard to perfect what I knew I was good at, I would always have a chance. It was when, not if, I would play in the Premier League.”

Cardiff

The forward’s last appearance for Wales was in the 1-1 draw with Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in November and he is expected to be in the squad for hugely anticipated World Cup clash on 5 June in Cardiff.

Wales also have four UEFA Nations League games, home and away against the Netherlands, away to Poland and at home to Belgium.

The former Wigan Athletic striker made his Wales debut in a 1-0 win over Belarus in 2019 and he has gone on to score eight times in 24 games for the national side.

