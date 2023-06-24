Wales suffer single point loss to New Zealand in U20s World Championship opener

Wales suffered a heartbreaking 27-26 defeat to New Zealand in their opening game of the U20s World Championship.

Mark Jones’ side were quick out of the blocks against the four-time champions scoring three tries to go in at the interval with a 19-5 lead.

Ospreys trio Lloyd Lewis, Dan Edwards and Morgan Morse all scored for Wales before the Baby Blacks blasted back with 22 unanswered points early in the second half.

Replacement Sam Scarfe’s last-minute try ensured Wales took the consolation of two bonus points from a thrilling match.

Wales arrived in South Africa off the back of a winless under-20s Six Nations, which prompted the resignation of head coach Byron Hayward’s resignation.

Bouncing back from an 11 try drubbing in the record defeat by France last time out, Wales ripped up the form book to notch more points against the Baby Blacks in 18 minutes than they had ever managed before in an entire game.

Wales ended the game the stronger, with New Zealand finishing with 14 players, and the late bonus points were the very least they deserved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

