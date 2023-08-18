Wales suffer third injury blow with Alex Cuthbert ruled out of South Africa clash

Wales have been forced into making a third change to their team for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash against South Africa.

Wing Alex Cuthbert, who was due to make his first appearance of the summer Test schedule, misses out because of calf muscle tightness, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Tom Rogers is promoted from the bench to start, with Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit joining the replacements.

British and Irish Lions backs Liam Williams and Dan Biggar, meanwhile, were withdrawn from the side as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

Williams had a tight hamstring with Biggar suffering from back irritation, which meant Test debutant Cai Evans replacing Williams and Sam Costelow taking over from Biggar.

Wales will now field a back division against the world champion Springboks comprising a total of just 39 caps, with scrum-half Kieran Hardy having won 17 of those.

