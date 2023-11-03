Wales suffer third WXV1 loss as Australia come from behind to win

Wales suffered a third WXV1 loss as Australia came from behind to beat them 25-19 in Auckland despite having had a player sent off.

After Siokapesi Palu was dismissed early in the second half for a tackle on Jasmine Joyce, things looked good for Wales as a penalty try put them 14-8 up and a Sera Naiqama yellow card had their opponents temporarily down to 13 players.

But Australia fought back with tries from Eva Karpani, Lori Cramer and Ivania Wong, with Kelsey Jones’ late effort the only reply as Wales concluded their campaign with another defeat.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

