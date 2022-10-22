Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales sweat on other results after losing World Cup clash against Australia

22 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Wales’ Cerys Hale, Natalia John and Gwen Crabb are consoled after their loss to Australia. Photo Brett Phibbs PA Images

Wales will hope their losing bonus point will be enough to see them through to the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals after they were edged 13-7 by Australia.

The sides exchanged tries in the first half, with Australia half-back Iliseva Batibasaga catching the defence napping at the ruck before back-rower Sioned Harries responded prior to the break, in a physical affair where the Wallaroos had the edge at the breakdown.

Ioan Cunningham’s team could still qualify for the last eight as one of two best third-placed sides, depending on other results.

