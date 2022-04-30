Wales takes third place in Women’s Six Nations despite Italy defeat

Wales secured a third-place finish in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship despite being beaten 10-8 by Italy at Cardiff Arms Park.

They suffered a third successive defeat in the tournament following victories over Ireland and Scotland, but a losing bonus point confirmed third spot.

Italy centre Michela Sillari kicked a 79th-minute penalty to thwart Wales after it looked as though the home side had done enough.

They trailed 7-0 at half-time following scrum-half Sara Barattin’s try that Sillari converted, with Wales fly-half Robyn Wilkins and number eight Sioned Harries both yellow-carded for dangerous tackles just two minutes apart.

Wales dug deep, though, and after Wilkins kicked a penalty nine minutes from time, substitute Keira Bevan scored a try to edge her team ahead.

But Sillari came up trumps amid intense pressure, and Italy prevailed.

Le Crunch

Meanwhile, two tries from Bristol prop Sarah Bern helped England claim the Grand Slam with a 24-12 victory over France in ‘Le Crunch’ in Bayonne.

England produced a dominant first-half performance to lay the platform for an emphatic 23rd successive victory in their final match of the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations that enabled them to add the championship to the Triple Crown.

The Red Roses scored all their three tries before half-time to silence the capacity crowd at Stade Jean Dauger while centre Emily Scarratt, captaining the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Sarah Hunter, scored their only points in the second half through a penalty to add to her three conversions.

England’s 10th successive triumph over their world number three ranked opponents confirms their position as favourites for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

