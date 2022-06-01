Wales tasked with ending Ukraine’s fairy tale bid to reach World Cup after they beat Scotland

Wales will be tasked with playing the bad guys and ending Ukraine’s fairy tale bid at reaching the World Cup after they beat Scotland at Hampden Park this evening.

Despite starting with six players who have not played a competitive game in 2022, Ukraine ran out 3-1 winners.

Ukraine took a deserved lead in the 33rd minute when Ruslan Malinovskyi’s long ball over the top caught the Scotland defence square.

Yarmolenko raced away and calmly lobbed Gordon to spark celebrations among the 3,500 Ukraine fans.

Boos rang out as the half-time whistle blew after Scotland failed to land a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Ukraine looked slicker and sharper in possession and their midfielders were picking up good positions in front of the home defence.

And they soon went 2-0 up inside four minutes of the restart when Yaremchuk headed home from inside the six-yard box following a cross from the right.

Scotland however got a lifeline in the 79th minute when McGregor’s shot edged over the line after Bushchan had flapped at a cross.

The goalkeeper then fumbled the Celtic midfielder’s shot and the goal was given despite Taras Stepanenko’s clearance.

Artem Dovbyk scored the final Ukrainian goal right before the final whistle.

More to follow…

