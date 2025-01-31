Wales thrashed in Six Nations opener by Antoine Dupont-inspired France

Andrew Baldock, PA Rugby Union Correspondent, Paris

Wales suffered a 13th successive Test match defeat and record Six Nations loss to France as an Antoine Dupont-inspired Les Bleus demolished them 43-0 in Paris.

France were widely expected to dominate the tournament opener, and so it proved as they secured a bonus point before half time after wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey each scored two tries.

Dupont, back on the Six Nations stage after missing last season’s tournament due to Olympics sevens commitments, played havoc with Wales’ defence, showcasing his creative brilliance.

He was unplayable at times, and it proved another painful experience for Wales and under-pressure head coach Warren Gatland ahead of a crunch clash against Italy in Rome next weekend.

Forwards Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt added second-half touchdowns, while full-back Tomas Ramos kicked four conversions as Wales failed to score a point for the first time in a Six Nations game.

But there was a late blow for the French when fly-half Romain Ntamack had a yellow card upgraded to red following a high challenge, and he is now set to miss Les Bleus’ appointment with England.

It was a demoralising Six Nations start for Wales, who finished only a point short of equalling their all-time worst defeat in the tournament of 54-10 against Ireland 23 years ago.

Wales monopolised possession from kick-off, but France were soon on the front foot and Dupont was held up over the line by Tom Rogers, before a bloodied Aaron Wainwright departed to be temporarily replaced by Tommy Reffell.

Leicester flanker Reffell was immediately heavily involved, making a crucial tackle and facilitating a turnover before Wales went back on the attack and continued to impress during an opening 15 minutes that saw them pose plenty of questions.

France had to work hard for attacking opportunities, and it was Dupont who prised open Wales’ defence after 18 minutes, kicking with pinpoint accuracy to Attissogbe, who took the catch without breaking stride for a well-worked try.

Ramos converted from the touchline, and France struck again five minutes later when a sublime pass from Ramos freed Bielle-Biarrey, and he finished in effortless fashion, before Ramos’ conversion made it 14-0.

Wales’ problems deepened when centre Owen Watkin was forced off due to an apparent knee injury, meaning a Test debut for Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards and Ben Thomas switching into midfield alongside Nick Tompkins.

Hooker Evan Lloyd was then yellow-carded following a high challenge on Bielle-Biarrey, and France struck again when Dupont toyed with Wales’ defence once more before sending Attissogbe over for his second score.

Ramos’ conversion took France past 20 points, and half-time could not come soon enough for Wales as their early promise evaporated during a second quarter that Les Bleus dominated.

There was still time for another French try before the break as they notched up a bonus point when Dupont’s long pass was collected by Bielle-Biarrey, who matched Attissogbe’s double, and Ramos’ conversion left Wales 28 points adrift.

Gatland changed his entire front-row five minutes after the interval, sending on Nicky Smith for his 50th cap, hooker Elliot Dee and tighthead Keiron Assiratti as Wales looked to find a way through France’s defence.

Gatland’s opposite number Fabien Galthie also made a raft of switches, which included a 50th-minute exit for Dupont – his work done – ahead of next Saturday’s clash against England.

France added try number five in the 54th minute when a powerful lineout drive was rounded off by Marchand, then Gailleton crossed 12 minutes from time as the home side retained a vice-like grip on proceedings.

After Ntamack saw red, Wales replacement Freddie Thomas was yellow-carded, and France still had time for a sixth try as Alldritt powered his way over from close range.

