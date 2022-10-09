Wales to face 2018 World Cup runners up in Euro 2024 qualifying group

Wales have been drawn in Euro 2024 qualifying Group D as they target qualification for a third consecutive major tournament.

World Cup runners-up from 2018 Croatia are likely to pose the toughest challenge for Robert Page’s team who will also face Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

England have been drawn against European champions Italy in their qualifying group.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.

They will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Northern Ireland were in the fifth pot of seeds and will take on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H.

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task to qualify for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 after being drawn to face world champions France, along with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

