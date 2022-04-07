Wales to face Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in autumn internationals

Wales will play autumn internationals against southern hemisphere trio Argentina, Australia and New Zealand this year.

The visit of New Zealand on Saturday, November 5 kicks off Wales’ 2022 Autumn Series, with Argentina the next opponents at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium the following week.

Wales host Georgia on November 19 before concluding their four-match programme against Australia the following Saturday.

“In international rugby you always want to test yourselves against the best teams and we will be facing each of the very best sides in the world in the year ahead,” said Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips.

“With a three-Test tour of South Africa preceding the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, we will be taking on the full set of Rugby Championship opposition.

“These matches, together with the 2023 Six Nations Championship, will form a vital part of Rugby World Cup preparation.”

Wales finished fifth in the 2022 Six Nations with their only win coming against Scotland in Cardiff.

