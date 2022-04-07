Wales to face Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in autumn internationals
Wales will play autumn internationals against southern hemisphere trio Argentina, Australia and New Zealand this year.
The visit of New Zealand on Saturday, November 5 kicks off Wales’ 2022 Autumn Series, with Argentina the next opponents at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium the following week.
Wales host Georgia on November 19 before concluding their four-match programme against Australia the following Saturday.
“In international rugby you always want to test yourselves against the best teams and we will be facing each of the very best sides in the world in the year ahead,” said Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips.
“With a three-Test tour of South Africa preceding the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, we will be taking on the full set of Rugby Championship opposition.
“These matches, together with the 2023 Six Nations Championship, will form a vital part of Rugby World Cup preparation.”
Wales finished fifth in the 2022 Six Nations with their only win coming against Scotland in Cardiff.
This autumn just like the autumn before, and the one before that……yawn
Yes needs to be replaced by a meaningful competition not just a cash cow for the wru
They do make some money for WRU but for the visitors they are essential fundraisers.
The AI’s are an opportunity to give new players and combinations and tactics without the results carrying too much weight. “Meaningful competition” is the last thing we need there may be too much of that in the coming 12 months anyway.
The Autumn Internationals would be more meaningful if the World Cup draw happened this coming December and not three years in advance which is ridiculously absurd.
As much I want Wales to win we currently don’t deserve a top seed, and neither does England for that matter. If you look at the top four New Zealand and France are pooled together, as with South Africa and Ireland.
If the draw happened months before the tournament (like FIFA does) then their would be more to play for in the AI’s because we would be fighting for a higher seed.