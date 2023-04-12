Wales to face defending champions United States ahead of Women’s World Cup

Wales are to face the United States in a friendly in July as the reigning champions complete their preparations for the defence of their title at this summer’s World Cup finals.

The sides will meet at the PayPal Stadium in San Jose on Sunday, July 9 in a fixture which will be the last for Gemma Grainger’s side before their inaugural Nations League campaign gets under way in September.

Grainger said: “To play the current world champions in their final match before the World Cup is a fantastic opportunity. To be asked to play them is a real compliment to our players.

“We’ll be playing top-ranked teams in the Nations League in September, so it’s great we can prepare for that against one of the best teams in the world.”

Wales will approach the game in buoyant mood having drawn 1-1 with World Cup-bound Portugal in a friendly in Guimaraes on Tuesday evening, thanks to Rachel Rowe’s wonderful volley, five days after beating Northern Ireland 4-1.

Four-times World Cup winners the USA have stepped up their preparations for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand in the last week with a double-header against the Republic of Ireland, who have also qualified for the finals.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

