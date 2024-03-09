Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales to face Queensland Reds in climax to summer tour of Australia

09 Mar 2024 1 minute read
The Suncorp Stadium will host the final game of Wales’ summer tour. Photo Mdmanser is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Wales will conclude their summer tour of Australia by playing Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

The Welsh Rugby Union had already confirmed two Test match appointments with the Wallabies Down Under on July 6 and 13.

And the Queensland fixture has now been announced for Friday, July 19 at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane

It will be Queensland’s first game against a major touring nation since they beat Scotland 41-5 in Brisbane 20 years ago.

Wales also tackle world champions South Africa at Twickenham on June 22 during what will be a busy summer campaign.

“Facing the Queensland Reds in Brisbane will provide the perfect climax to a summer on the road for Wales’ senior men’s side,” WRU executive performance director Nigel Walker said.

“The game is a nod to traditional tours when Test teams regularly took on club sides during their travels.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.