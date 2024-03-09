Wales to face Queensland Reds in climax to summer tour of Australia

Wales will conclude their summer tour of Australia by playing Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

The Welsh Rugby Union had already confirmed two Test match appointments with the Wallabies Down Under on July 6 and 13.

And the Queensland fixture has now been announced for Friday, July 19 at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane

It will be Queensland’s first game against a major touring nation since they beat Scotland 41-5 in Brisbane 20 years ago.

Wales also tackle world champions South Africa at Twickenham on June 22 during what will be a busy summer campaign.

“Facing the Queensland Reds in Brisbane will provide the perfect climax to a summer on the road for Wales’ senior men’s side,” WRU executive performance director Nigel Walker said.

“The game is a nod to traditional tours when Test teams regularly took on club sides during their travels.”

