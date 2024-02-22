Wales to face Slovakia in June friendly

Wales will travel to play Slovakia on June 9 for what they hope will be a warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2024.

The venue has yet to be confirmed, but the Football Association of Wales says the match will take place in either Bratislava or Trnava five days before Euro 2024 gets underway.

Wales last played Slovakia at Trnava in October 2019 when Kieffer Moore scored in a 1-1 draw in European Championship qualifying.

Germany

The Dragons, who have won three of their five matches against Slovakia, hope to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany this summer through next month’s play-offs.

Rob Page’s side play Finland in Cardiff on March 21, with the winners hosting Poland or Estonia five days later for a place at the finals.

Wales will line-up against Austria, France and the Netherlands should they qualify.

Slovakia have already qualified for Euro 2024 and will meet Belgium, Romania and the play-off winner from pathway B in their group.

