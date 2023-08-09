Wales to pay tribute to Alun Wyn Jones in Cardiff clash with Barbarians

Wales will pay tribute to world record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones with a game against the Barbarians on November 4.

Jones, who won 158 Wales caps and made 12 British and Irish Lions Test appearances, announced his retirement from international rugby in May.

And the 37-year-old lock, who also captained Wales and the Lions, is set to line up for a Barbarians side coached by former England boss Eddie Jones and New Zealand’s post-World Cup head coach Scott Robertson.

The Principality Stadium encounter will also provide a homecoming for Warren Gatland’s Wales squad following the World Cup in France.

“Alun Wyn will have been the first name on many teamsheets for many years,” Robertson said, in a joint Welsh Rugby Union and Barbarians statement.

“And I am not only looking forward to meeting him and coaching him, but also watching him in his final dance with a passionate crowd.”

Jones skippered Wales on 48 occasions and is one of just seven post-war Wales players to have won three Five or Six Nations Grand Slams.

