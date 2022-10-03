Wales to play England twice as part of 2023 World Cup preparations

Wales will play England twice next August ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Wayne Pivac’s side will also meet world champions South Africa in Cardiff as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Head coach Pivac said: “With less than a year to go until Rugby World Cup 2023 we have a clear programme set out for the squad in readiness for the tournament.

“I’m pleased we are able to confirm warm-up matches against England – home and away – and at home against South Africa as part of this.

“These three matches are a key element of our final Rugby World Cup preparations and we look forward to seeing as many fans as possible at them before the squad departs for France.”

Wales will welcome England to Cardiff on August 5 before making the trip to Twickenham seven days later.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “We’re very fortunate to have such a tough opponent in Wales and to play them both home and away, along with the atmosphere we always experience in Cardiff.

“It will be great preparation for the squad.”

‘Quality’

South Africa, who beat Wales in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, will visit the Principality Stadium on August 19.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said: “Wales have always proven to be tough competition for us and our results against them in the last few years are evidence of the quality of the side they are.

“The Rugby World Cup is one of the toughest competitions in the world, and you have to be at your best every week to reach the final, so it’s vital that we test ourselves against quality opposition in the lead-up to the competition.”

