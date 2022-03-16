Wales to play Ukraine fundraiser friendly match

Wales are to play a friendly match to raise funds for the for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The international challenge match on Tuesday, 29 March (KO 7.45pm) at Cardiff City Stadium will see Wales play one of Czech Republic, Sweden or Scotland.

Opponent for the match will be determined depending on the outcome of the World Cup play-off semi-final with Austria on 24 March.

Should Cymru win against Austria, they will play the losing team from the Path B semi-final between Sweden and Czech Republic. If Cymru fail to win against Austria, Tuesday’s opponents in Cardiff will be Scotland.

Donations

Tickets for the game go on sale to The Red Wall from 10am on Friday, 18 March and fans will be able to add an optional donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal when purchasing their ticket.

The Cymru Men’s National Team will be making a donation to the appeal and the DEC will also run a bucket collection at Cardiff City Stadium.

18 million people are projected to become affected by the conflict with four million people expected to be displaced, leaving behind their jobs, belongings and loved ones. Donations made prior to and at the Cymru international match will help to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection.

Cymru fans can donate right now HERE

If Cymru win against Austria on 24 March, tickets already purchased for the Play-off Final will remain valid. This match will be played on a date in the June window to be determined by FIFA in due course. These tickets are not valid for the international challenge match on 29 March.

For those who are unable to attend the rearranged date for the play-off final, a refund request can be made for the face value of the tickets (as per the FAW’s Refund Policy) by emailing tickets@faw.co.uk within 28 days of the announcement of the fixture date determined by FIFA.

In the event that Cymru do not progress to the Play-off Final, all remaining bookings will automatically be refunded within 60 days of this announcement.

