Wales to return to Wrexham’s Racecourse for match against Gibraltar

Wales will return to Wrexham’s SToK Racecourse stadium for the first time in four years when they host Gibraltar on October 11.

Ben Woodburn scored the only goal of the game as Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in March 2019.

The Racecourse – which first hosted a Wales fixture in 1877 – is currently undergoing redevelopment as Wrexham prepare for a return to the EFL following their impressive promotion last season.

The FAW announced Rob Page’s side will take on Gibraltar in an International Challenge Match at the stadium four days after a Euro 2024 qualifier away to Latvia.

