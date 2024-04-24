Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales to take on Gibraltar in June friendly

24 Apr 2024 1 minute read
Wales’ Kieffer Moore scoring the fourth goal against Gibralta. Photo Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wales will play a friendly against Gibraltar in Portugal on June 6.

The match at the Estadio Algarve near Faro will take place three days before Rob Page’s side meet Slovakia in Trnava.

The double-header will act as preparation for Wales’ forthcoming Nations League campaign following their failure to qualify for Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales met Gibraltar for the first time at men’s senior level in October, with the Dragons emerging 4-0 winners in a Wrexham friendly.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.