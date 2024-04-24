Wales to take on Gibraltar in June friendly

Wales will play a friendly against Gibraltar in Portugal on June 6.

The match at the Estadio Algarve near Faro will take place three days before Rob Page’s side meet Slovakia in Trnava.

The double-header will act as preparation for Wales’ forthcoming Nations League campaign following their failure to qualify for Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales met Gibraltar for the first time at men’s senior level in October, with the Dragons emerging 4-0 winners in a Wrexham friendly.

