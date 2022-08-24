Wales to take on Ireland at home in opener as women’s Six Nations fixtures revealed

Wales will host Ireland on the opening day of the Women’s Six Nations as the fixtures were revealed today.

The tournament will now take place in a six-week window in late March-April, with a rest week in between.

As happened this year the final weekend will feature a ‘Super Saturday’ of matches on April 29 with Italy v Wales, England v France and Scotland v Ireland finishing the tournament on the same day.

Wales’ matches will be broadcast by the BBC and S4C.

The 2022 championship was a record-breaking year with match attendance records broken each week, a 62% increase on 2019 crowds (Pre-Covid) and TV viewing figures up 64%.

“The 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations was a landmark moment for the Championship and for Women’s rugby as a whole,” Six Nations CEO Ben Morel commented.

“We look forward to building on this year’s successes, growing and engaging new audiences with the continued strong commitment from our broadcast partners and outstanding commercial partners all providing fantastic platforms to further drive women’s rugby and celebrate its game-changing heroes.

“I look forward to another epic TikTok Women’s Six Nations in 2023.”

Wales’ fixtures

Wales v Ireland – 25 March

Scotland v Wales – 1 April

Wales v England – 15 April

France v Wales – 23 April

Italy v Wales – 29 April

