Wales’ top netball team confirms name change

Wales’ top netball side has announced it is changing its name from the Celtic Dragons to Cardiff Dragons.

The team, which is Wales’ only representative in the Netball Super League, had been known as the Celtic Dragons for the last 18 years.

Vicki Sutton, the club’s CEO, said: “This name change has been six months in the making and while Celtic Dragons has existed since the founding of the league (2005) and it has certainly served us well, there were several reasons behind the change.

“Cardiff is where we train, and where we compete, it’s our HQ and home. Cardiff is a growing hub of technology and innovation for which we want to be at the forefront of, and the city itself is a strong brand we want to use to enhance our own profile.

“We’re proud of our Celtic Dragons history, but it’s time for us to make some new stories as the Cardiff Dragons.

“We’ll be announcing our exciting 2024 season squad next week, and as part of the reveals we asked each member of the team what they love about Cardiff to showcase the affection we all have for the city we call home.”

The Netball Super League is the UK’s top-level, elite netball competition featuring ten teams from England, Wales, and Scotland. The first 20 rounds of the regular season run during the first half of the calendar year and culminates in semi-finals and a Grand Final to determine the league champions.

A new Cardiff Dragons website has also been launched to enable fans to follow all the news and match action at cardiffdragons.com .

