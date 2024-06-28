Wales trio will miss training sessions due to travel from America

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson says the club commitments of United States-based trio Jess Fishlock, Angharad James and Lily Woodham will disrupt her plans for the vital Euro 2025 qualifier in Croatia.

The Seattle Reign trio are due to line up against Utah Royals in the NWSL on Sunday July 7, a contest which kicks off at 11pm BST.

Fishlock, James and Woodham will travel to Wales the next day to link up with Wilkinson’s squad before heading to Croatia for a game to be played on the evening of Friday July 12.

Wilkinson said: “They have done that travel quite a bit. It’s not easy, it’s a long flight. It’s 12 hours and it’s nine hours difference to Croatia.

“They’ve got to take care of themselves, sleep on the way over, and we’re going to prioritise their rest and recovery.

“We can’t treat them like someone coming from Mid Wales or Cardiff.

“They’re in a great situation in Seattle, but it’s hard travel and they’ll definitely miss some sessions.”

Wilkinson has named five uncapped players in a 26-strong squad for the double-header against Croatia and Kosovo, with the final group game taking place in Llanelli on July 16.

Amy Richardson and Cadi Rodgers have won a senior promotion for the first time as Josie Green joins long-term absentees Elise Hughes, Esther Morgan and Hannah Cain on the sidelines.

“We are continuing to do what we’ve done from the beginning, making sure these camps are used as opportunities to integrate our younger players into the senior environment,” said Wilkinson.

“We’ve got quite a big disparity on the team in terms of experience and then quite new to the professional game.

“We’ve got to look after and nurture our talent because we don’t have an infinite pool of players to choose from.

“We’re not a large country but I think it’s a benefit.

“It’s important how we fill in the gaps as best we can to support these young girls better.”

Wales resume Euro qualifying action after home and away draws with Ukraine dropped them to second place in Group B4, one point behind Croatia.

Already guaranteed a play-off semi-final spot in October, two wins in the final group games will see Wales through in a seeded position.

Wales squad: O Clark (Bristol City), L O’Sullivan (Gwalia Utd), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), R Roberts (Real Betis), C Estcourt (Reading), H Ladd, G Evans, M Davies (all Man Utd), A Richardson (Celtic), C Rodgers (FAW Girls Academy North), T Teisar (Bristol City), L Woodham (Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), S Ingle (Chelsea), A Griffiths (Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), L Joel (London City Lionesses), R Rowe (Southampton), C Jones, F Morgan (both Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), E Jones (Sunderland), K Barton (Charlton), M McAteer (Sunderland), M Griffiths (FAW Girls Academy North).

