Wales U21 secure 3-2 win in Lithuania to continue good start to Euro qualifying

Wales extended their unbeaten start to their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign to two matches with a 3-2 win over Lithuania in Jonava.

Matty Jones’ side withstood a late fightback by their hosts as they built on Saturday’s opening goalless draw in Denmark in Group I.

Fulham’s Luke Harris opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark and Wales doubled their lead when Oxford defender Fin Stevens fired home early in the second half.

A brilliant 30-yard strike from substitute Joel Cotterill sealed Wales’ win before a pair of injury-time strikes from Faustas Steponavicius and Kristupas Kersys.

