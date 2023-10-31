Wales unable to end Nations League struggle with Denmark loss

Wales remain rooted to the bottom of Group A3 of the Women’s Nations League after a 2-1 defeat to leaders Denmark.

The pressure is rising on coach Gemma Grainger who has now overseen five successive losses, including all four so far in the Nations League.

First-half goals from Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofie Bredgaard put the Danes in control before Jess Fishlock gave Wales hope late in the game.

They could not find a leveller and succumbed to another defeat, with a huge clash against Iceland coming up in November, which could decide whether they get relegated to the B League.

The visitors were masters of their own downfall twice in the goals they conceded in Viborg.

Denmark took a 28th-minute lead when Rhiannon Roberts gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Paris St Germain striker Vangsgaard superbly headed home.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0 as Bredgaard coolly found the top corner after Angharad James gave the ball away in her own box.

The hosts missed several chances to kill the game and ended up sweating as Wales gave themselves a lifeline.

Perspective

This time there was an error in the Denmark defence as Isabella Bryld Obaze’s poor touch allowed Wales to win the ball back and Fishlock fired home from Sophie Ingle’s pass.

Grainger told BBC Wales: “One of the things we want to do in these games is keep improving as a team, we know what our longer-term goal is and with performances like that we will get there.

“The difference between Denmark and us is a big gap but it’s one we are determined to close, it will take time.

“We are going to qualify for a major tournament. The realism about what sort of team Denmark are and how we finished the game are really positive. At 2-0 at half-time we could have folded.

“We are focused on what we’re here to do, the Nations League is a step for us, it’s part of a process, we know where we are and where we want to be.

“It’s the first time playing in League A, we earned the right to be here. We’re the lowest ranked team here and we want to stay, we have to keep perspective.

“We know what the plan is, we don’t want to play in League B and stand here saying we have won four games in a row. We want to be in League A and qualify for the Euros, it’s as simple as that.”

