Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales under-21s cruise past Scotland in friendly

26 Mar 2023 1 minute read
Wales U21s coach Matty Jones. Photo FAW

Wales comfortably defeated Scotland 3-0 in an under-21 friendly in Spain.

Both teams are building up to the start of the 2025 European Championship qualifiers, which begin in the summer.

And it is Wales who can take confidence from this encounter at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

Scotland were missing Josh Doig, Hayden Hackney and Kieron Bowie, who all left the camp after their narrow loss to Sweden on Thursday.

Josh Farrell, who plays for Spanish side Villanovense, opened the scoring for Wales in the 28th minute, and debutant Joe Low, currently on loan at Walsall from Bristol City, doubled the lead before half-time.

The scoring was then wrapped up early in the second half by Swansea forward Josh Thomas.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.