Wales under-21s cruise past Scotland in friendly
And it is Wales who can take confidence from this encounter at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.
Scotland were missing Josh Doig, Hayden Hackney and Kieron Bowie, who all left the camp after their narrow loss to Sweden on Thursday.
Josh Farrell, who plays for Spanish side Villanovense, opened the scoring for Wales in the 28th minute, and debutant Joe Low, currently on loan at Walsall from Bristol City, doubled the lead before half-time.
The scoring was then wrapped up early in the second half by Swansea forward Josh Thomas.
