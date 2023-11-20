Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales Under-21s defeated by Denmark in Euro 2025 qualifier

20 Nov 2023 1 minute read
Tobias Bech opens the scoring for Denmark against Wales at Rodney Parade. Image S4C

Wales Under-21s slipped to their first defeat in qualifying for the 2025 European Championship, going down to 2-1 Denmark at Rodney Parade.

The opening goal came after only five minutes when Tobias Bech burst in between Owen Beck and Matt Baker and rifled his shot across Wales keeper Eddie Beach and into the net.

The hosts almost equalised from a corner five minutes later but Luke Harris’ header hit the top of the crossbar.

Charlie Savage then took aim from 20 yards and forced a fine diving save from Filip Jorgensen.

Wales pushed for a leveller after the break but the Danes doubled their lead in the 89th minute through Oliver Nielsen’s header.

Cian Ashford volleyed in a stoppage-time consolation with the last kick of the match after Jorgensen saved Rubin Colwill’s free-kick.

The result maintained Denmark’s perfect record in Group I, moving them onto eight points from four matches – level at the top with Wales, who have played a game more.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.