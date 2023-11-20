Wales Under-21s defeated by Denmark in Euro 2025 qualifier

Wales Under-21s slipped to their first defeat in qualifying for the 2025 European Championship, going down to 2-1 Denmark at Rodney Parade.

The opening goal came after only five minutes when Tobias Bech burst in between Owen Beck and Matt Baker and rifled his shot across Wales keeper Eddie Beach and into the net.

The hosts almost equalised from a corner five minutes later but Luke Harris’ header hit the top of the crossbar.

Charlie Savage then took aim from 20 yards and forced a fine diving save from Filip Jorgensen.

Wales pushed for a leveller after the break but the Danes doubled their lead in the 89th minute through Oliver Nielsen’s header.

Cian Ashford volleyed in a stoppage-time consolation with the last kick of the match after Jorgensen saved Rubin Colwill’s free-kick.

The result maintained Denmark’s perfect record in Group I, moving them onto eight points from four matches – level at the top with Wales, who have played a game more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

