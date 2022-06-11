Wales Under-21s suffer heartache as late winner sees Holland edge Euro 23 win
Wales Under-21 lost 1-0 to Holland in their Euro 2023 qualifier at Llanelli.
Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida powered home a thumping header four minutes from time to finally break Welsh resistance.
Holland had already won the group to secure qualification for next summer’s finals in Georgia and Romania.
The Dutch dominated the game with Wales camped in their own half for long periods.
Ajax striker Brian Brobbey missed several clear-cut chances and had a first-half effort disallowed for offside.
Wales escaped when Ryan Astley headed on to the top of his own crossbar, and Nathan Shepperd pushed aside Quinten Timber’s low drive before Geertruida’s late winner.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.