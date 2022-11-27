Wales’ video mocking England v Iceland defeat at Euro 2016 adds extra motivation – Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw believes the way Wales celebrated England’s humiliating elimination from Euro 2016 against Iceland will add extra motivation to their World Cup clash.

The neighbouring nations meet at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday in their final Group B game.

While England are favourites to progress as group winners despite an uninspiring goalless draw against the United States on Friday which left some supporters jeering at full-time.

Robert Page’s side also drew with the USA but were beaten by two last-minute goals against Iran in their second game.

They now need a minor miracle to get out of the group but could yet advance – and send England home – with a 4-0 win.

The sides met in the group stages in France six years ago as Daniel Sturridge scored an injury-time winner for England, who were then embarrassingly dumped out by Iceland as Wales progressed through to the semi-finals.

Footage emerged of the Wales players celebrating jubilantly as England crashed out and Shaw feels that could add spice to Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think you could say that,” he said when asked if the Wales reaction would provide extra motivation.

“But our motivation in itself has to be at its highest level. We are at the World Cup. We have great aims for what we want to achieve.

“We have to have the maximum motivation at every game. I don’t think there’s any more motivation than what we have already.

“We have to have 100 per cent motivation in every training session and every game that we have.”

Shaw, 27, has started both of England’s games in Qatar and scored in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy last summer.

But the Manchester United left-back missed Euro 2016 while recovering from a broken leg – although he was still aware of the Wales video doing the rounds.

“Of course, it wasn’t nice,” he said.

“I don’t want to dwell too much on to that. I want to focus on what we do on the pitch. We can say things in interviews and I’d rather do our talking on the pitch, rather than off it.”

Pressed on the matter, Shaw suggested the Wales reaction had been disrespectful when asked if England would celebrate in the same manner, adding: “I think we are a respectful group.

“We do things in the right way. That’s the example Gareth wants to set. We are fully behind that. We are fully respectful.

“I think their motivation is going to be extremely high. They are going to give everything to win.

“It’s not an easy game. But we need to focus on what we do. The talent we have, the depth we have, we need to focus on ourselves. If we prepare properly, we should win the game.”

