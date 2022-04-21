Wales wing Josh Adams commits to Cardiff with new deal

Wales wing Josh Adams has signed a new contract to stay at Cardiff.

The British and Irish Lions flier has notched 13 tries in 25 Cardiff appearances since moving to the Arms Park from Worcester after the World Cup in 2019.

Adams will miss the rest of the United Rugby Championship season with knee trouble but is excited about his future in the Welsh capital.

“It’s really frustrating to miss the remainder of this season, which has seen so much disruption,” said Adams.

“I came through the Six Nations and was really looking forward to having a run of games in blue and black, and helping the boys as much as possible.

“It was disappointing to pick up the injury, but I’m very happy here at the Arms Park and I was more than happy to sign a new contract.

“Moving back to Wales has been a great move for me and I also believe Cardiff is the best place for me to continue improving my own game.”

‘Hard working’

Adams follows fellow Wales stars Seb Davies and Rhys Carre in committing his future to Cardiff, while Liam Williams, Taulupe Faletau and Thomas Young will arrive in the summer.

“There is absolutely no doubt about Josh’s ability on the pitch, he is one of the best wings in the world and has proved it consistently on the highest stage,” said rugby director Dai Young.

“He is incredibly hard working, is very effective both with and without the ball, is an absolutely deadly finisher and has the ability to create something from nothing.

“But he is also an important figure off the pitch as well. He is one of the leaders in our squad, who is growing in influence and is a brilliant role model for some of our younger players

“We are delighted that he has committed his future to us. He has had some great moments for us in a blue and black jersey and I am sure there will be many more.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

