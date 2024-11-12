Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales wing Mason Grady set to miss Autumn Nations Series after surgery

12 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Mason Grady. Image: WRU

Wales wing Mason Grady will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Grady was injured in the 17th minute of Sunday’s 24-19 defeat by Fiji in Cardiff.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement said: “Mason Grady has been released from the Wales senior men’s squad.

“This is following an ankle injury sustained in Sunday’s match against Fiji which requires surgery.”

Blunder

Wales have not called up anyone to replace Cardiff player Grady in the squad for Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with Australia.

Grady was unwittingly involved in a Wales blunder on Sunday as outside-half Sam Costelow was mistakenly sent on to replace the stricken wing.

Having gone for a 6-2 split on the bench with only two backs to cover injuries in that area, Wales head coach Warren Gatland admitted after the game that Ellis Bevan should have replaced Grady and not Costelow.

Bad run

Wales ended up losing for the 10th consecutive Test, equalling their worst run of defeats under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen in 2002 and 2003.

Australia – fresh from beating England 42-37 – are next up for Wales before Gatland’s side host world champions South Africa on November 23.

