Wales wing sidelined for remainder of Six Nations with foot injury

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert will miss the rest of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations with a foot injury.

The 32-year-old has been ruled out of the final games of the championship away to Italy and France.

Cuthbert came on as a replacement against Ireland and Scotland but did not feature in the home defeat to England.

Wales, who are bottom of the table after losing three games, have decided not to replace Cuthbert ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rome.

